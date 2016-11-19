Positions Open: Multiple Vacancies at Community Development Division, City of Madison

WE ARE RECRUITING FOR MULTIPLE VACANCIES

The Community Development Division Strives to Build a Team That Reflects the Diversity of This City and Those We Serve.

THE ORGANIZATION

The Community Development Division, in collaboration with neighborhood residents and a network of local partners and stakeholders invests more than $10 million each year in programs and projects designed to strengthen neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for Madison residents. Its primary focus is on improving living conditions, closing achievement gaps and expanding opportunities for lower-income individuals and families, communities of color and other marginalized populations. The Division strives to include those it serves in conversations that help determine which challenges or opportunities might warrant responses. Much of the work centers around issues related to stable and affordable housing; positive child, youth and family development; successful aging for senior adults; workforce and small business development; and crisis intervention.

THE OPPORTUNITY

The Community Development Division seeks qualified individuals to be part of a team of problem solvers and collaborators, working to provide greater opportunities and meet pressing needs of individuals and families in our City, particularly those who face significant barriers to success. As a Community Development Specialist you will be challenged to work with an array of community partners to engage members of the community at the neighborhood level both to better understand the challenges they face and to devise appropriate responses.

We are currently recruiting for three qualified candidates with subject matter expertise or experience in one or more of the following areas:

1. Youth development

2. Adult employment and job training

3. Neighborhood-based strategies and support systems that strive to help residents attain household stability and/or economic mobility.

4. Economic development

In addition to providing subject matter expertise, Community Development Specialists will work within interdisciplinary teams to plan for and implement City strategies that coordinate across service areas to promote and support racial equity, vibrant communities, shared prosperity and resident and community well being. The teams may be formed to address issues on geographic, neighborhood, project or subject matter basis.

TO BE SUCCESSFUL

As a Community Development Specialist, it will be important to understand how issues affecting such things as housing, employment, transportation and quality child care, etc. relate and affect the success and stability of individuals and families in our neighborhoods, and the quality of life in Madison more generally. The work will bring you in contact with a broad array of organizations and people reflecting a host of cultural and socio-economic perspectives. It will demand that you cultivate strategic partnerships and recognize situations where the City can support projects, programs or initiatives that help to strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunities for residents.

If you want the chance to help make Madison a community in which all citizens can thrive, please consider becoming part of the Community Development team.

To view the full job posting including information on our great benefits and to apply online, please visit: www.cityofmadison.com/hr. Applications must be received by November 28, 2016 to be considered.