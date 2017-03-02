Positions Open: Central Office Administrators at Verona School District

Due to retirements, the Verona Area School District (VASD) is looking to fill two (2) central office openings: Director of Student Services and Director of Technology and Personalized Learning. These positions work a 260-day (12 month) contract with starting compensation that is negotiable but will be no less than $124,000. We also offer an exceptional benefits package and the opportunity to make a difference for our scholars. For detailed descriptions of the positions and information on how to apply, visit the VASD website at:

http://www.verona.k12.wi.us/careers/administrative_career_opportunites

An Equal Opportunity Educator/Employer

Candidates of color are strongly encouraged to apply