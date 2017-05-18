Position Open: Wei LAB Manager at UW-Madison

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT:

Wei LAB Manager

Wisconsin’s Equity and Inclusion Laboratory (Wei LAB) within the Wisconsin Center for Education Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is seeking a LAB Manager to provide coordination of the day-to-day operations within the Wei LAB, as well as include administrative duties related to the LAB’s fiscal, personnel, academic, and general services. The Wei LAB’s mission is to design, conduct, and disseminate research that informs policymakers, practitioners, and concerned citizens on how to best promote equitable and inclusive learning and work environments in education in general, and higher education in particular. Broadly constructed, the LAB operationalizes equity and inclusion as efforts taken by organizations to ensure educational success for all of its constituents. The LAB’s research agenda and priorities seek to engage the most difficult and important equity and inclusion topics confronting the educational system.

The incumbent must possess superior communication skills and make independent judgments in the execution of duties. This position operates under general supervision and is the sole administrator in a complex research unit. The position requires a person who can maintain strict confidence, as he/she will be exposed to sensitive research, financial, and personnel data.

Individuals who are interested in being considered for the position can click here to see the position vacancy listing and submit an application. Applications are due by May 22, 2017 at 11:55 p.m. CDT.