Position Open: Volunteer Manager at Habitat For Humanity of Dane County

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DANE COUNTY
Volunteer Manager

This individual’s key responsibilities involve recruiting and scheduling volunteers to work at various HFH home sites. Primary duties are scheduling all individual and group volunteers into construction site workdays. Supporting, train, equip and coach Home Sponsors and Satellite Builds prior to and during the home building experience. Solicit and track feedback from volunteers and make recommendations for needed changes. Participate with other staff in the managing of events such as kick-offs and house blessings as well as coordinate coverage of volunteer fairs and other shows/festivals. For a complete list of job duties and application information, go to: habitatdane.org/job-openings.

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the Habitat ReStores are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers committed to a diverse workplace. Under our Affirmative Action Plan we encourage people of color, women and individuals with a disability to apply.

