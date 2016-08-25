The Madison Times

Position Open: Visitor Experience Coordinator at Wisconsin Historical Society

The Wisconsin Historical Museum is seeking outgoing, friendly, and customer-service oriented applicants to serve as Visitor Experience Coordinator. This full-time position will be a core part of the Museum team and will be responsible for creating a high quality experience for Museum visitors, particularly children, and managing the Museum floors on a daily basis. An ideal candidate would have a relevant university degree, a successful record of developing and implementing programming, and experience working in a museum setting. For more detailed information visit: http://www.wisconsinhistory.org

