Position Open: Violence Prevention Initiative Coordinator at City of Madison

Madison’s Northside:
A Safe and Thriving Community-
Violence Prevention Initiative Coordinator

$55,394.04 – $65,222.30 Annually

This position provides outreach and builds relationships with key Northside stakeholders to engage members of the public, community partners, and relevant groups in gathering input and information that leads to the development of a northside violence prevention plan. In addition, this position ensures the planning and implementation timeline and activities of the “Madison’s Northside: A Safe And Thriving Community” initiative are in compliance with agreements and requirements of the U.S. Department of Justice – Office Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP).

We are seeking someone with experience in work involving planning for, implementing or evaluating community development activities (youth development, adult employment and job training, household stability, economic mobility, economic development, and related activities) or grant-funded services to targeted populations or geographic areas. To view the full job posting, information on our excellent benefits and to apply online, please visit our website: www.cityofmadison.com/hr. Accepting applications through January 22, 2017.

