Position Open: Service Coordinator for Birth to 3 Connections Program

SERVICE COORDINATOR
for Birth to 3 Connections Program

We have a full-time position available for a motivated person with a four-year degree in social work or a related field and experience working with children and their families. Three years of case management experience preferred. Come work in a model Birth to 3 program for infants and toddlers with developmental delays and disabilities. The ideal applicant will have:

• Commitment to family-centered services in a natural environment;
• Good communication and organizational skills; and,
• Valid driver’s license, vehicle and vehicle insurance.
• Bilingual (English/Spanish) is a plus; and,
• Previous experience with Birth to 3 and coordination of teams is also a plus.

Competitive salary and excellent benefits.
Submit cover letter and resume by May 17th, 2017, to:
hr@ucpdane.org

Cultural diversity is important to our agency. Persons of color or diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Equal opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer.

