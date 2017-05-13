Position Open: Service Coordinator for Birth to 3 Connections Program

SERVICE COORDINATOR

for Birth to 3 Connections Program

We have a full-time position available for a motivated person with a four-year degree in social work or a related field and experience working with children and their families. Three years of case management experience preferred. Come work in a model Birth to 3 program for infants and toddlers with developmental delays and disabilities. The ideal applicant will have:

• Commitment to family-centered services in a natural environment;

• Good communication and organizational skills; and,

• Valid driver’s license, vehicle and vehicle insurance.

• Bilingual (English/Spanish) is a plus; and,

• Previous experience with Birth to 3 and coordination of teams is also a plus.

Competitive salary and excellent benefits.

Submit cover letter and resume by May 17th, 2017, to:

hr@ucpdane.org

Cultural diversity is important to our agency. Persons of color or diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Equal opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer.