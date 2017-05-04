The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Service Coordinator at United Cerebral Palsy

SERVICE COORDINATOR

UCP is an established non-profit organization with a full-time position available for someone who is passionate and skilled in working with people with developmental disabilities and their families. This fast paced and rewarding position requires strong time management skills, excellent verbal and written communication, and a history of working as part of a team.

This position is unique in that it offers a good balance between working directly with children and teenagers, service coordination and supporting families caring for people with disabilities of all ages. Responsibilities include consulting with child care programs, community inclusion, supervision and staff oversight; and connecting families to qualified care providers. Direct experience is required as is a BA/BS in a related field. Vehicle/license/insurance necessary. Competitive salary/benefits. EOE/AA Employer.

Please send cover letter with resume to gingers@ucpdane.org.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470