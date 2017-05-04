Position Open: Service Coordinator at United Cerebral Palsy

SERVICE COORDINATOR

UCP is an established non-profit organization with a full-time position available for someone who is passionate and skilled in working with people with developmental disabilities and their families. This fast paced and rewarding position requires strong time management skills, excellent verbal and written communication, and a history of working as part of a team.

This position is unique in that it offers a good balance between working directly with children and teenagers, service coordination and supporting families caring for people with disabilities of all ages. Responsibilities include consulting with child care programs, community inclusion, supervision and staff oversight; and connecting families to qualified care providers. Direct experience is required as is a BA/BS in a related field. Vehicle/license/insurance necessary. Competitive salary/benefits. EOE/AA Employer.

Please send cover letter with resume to gingers@ucpdane.org.