Position Open: Senior Program and Fiscal Administrative Specialist at UW-Extension

Senior Program and Fiscal Administrative Specialist

Community, Natural Resources and Economic Development

Is leadership for fiscal and grant management among your skill sets? Are you experienced in providing comprehensive program management, staffing and logistics support within a higher education setting? The Community, Natural Resources and Economic Development program area of the University of Wisconsin-Extension brings the educational resources of the University to individuals, businesses, non-profits, governmental agencies and communities to address critical needs and improve quality of life. Consider applying today!

Application deadline:

November 29, 2016

For details on how to apply visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer