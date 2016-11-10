The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: ReStore West Manager at Habitat for Humanity Dane County

RESTORE MANAGER

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is seeking a ReStore West Manager. Position is full-time. This position is a member of the ReStore management team and is responsible for managing day to day operations of the HFH ReStore. The individual must have strong problem-solving skills, proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment, be detail orientated and able to work independently.

For a complete job description please visit http://www.restoredane.org/employment

Mail Resumes to:
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County
1014 Fiedler Lane #29
Madison, WI 53713

Email resumes to:
habitat@habitatdane.org

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce.

