Position Open: Reproductive Health Project Manager at Health Care Education and Training

JOB TITLE: Reproductive Health Project Manager

LOCATION: Madison, WI

JOB SUMMARY: Health Care Education and Training, Inc.’s (HCET) mission is to provide comprehensive program development, education, and training to improve reproductive and sexual health outcomes. The Project Manager works under the direction of the Director of Wisconsin Services position, provides project management and coordination of grant activities for the Wisconsin Department of Public Health Women’s Health-Family Planning/Reproductive Health (DPH-WH-FP/RH) Program Project and the WI Adolescent Health Training and TA Project (AHTTP).

JOB DUTIES:

• Manage project activities and deliverables within the WI Family Planning Training and Technical Assistance (TA) Project and WI Adolescent Health Training and TA Project.

• Manage the implementation of adolescent health clinic initiatives.

• Oversee joint activities between HCET and Wisconsin state agencies that promote family planning and STD project priorities.

• Manage annual campaigns which promote relevant evidence based reproductive health practices.

• Manage and assist with the coordination of patient educational materials and contraceptive health related messaging.

• Assist with projecting and monitoring project expenses and budget development.

• Provide guidance to Project Coordinator, WI Training Managers, and other support staff on project activities.

• Represent HCET on statewide and national committees.

• Work closely and collaboratively with state public health leaders and community based partners on project activities and priorities.

• Assist in the ongoing development of reproductive leadership centers.

• Provide training as appropriate.

• Travel in-state, regionally, and nationally as required.

• Serve on organizational workgroups as appropriate.

• Perform other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

• Project management experience – 5+ years preferred.

• Master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.

• Demonstrated experience working with diverse partners/stakeholders to meet shared objectives.

• Communicate effectively in person, via e-mail and phone.

• Thoughtful and strategic manager who can see the big picture and manage details.

• Ability to collaborate effectively with other HCET staff, health care professionals, state and federal partners and other community based organization professionals.

• Possess good organizational skills, be self-directed and highly motivated.

• Proficient in all Microsoft Office Programs.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Health Care Education and Training offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits.

Applications will be accepted through February 6th, 2017. Please submit a cover letter and resume via email to no_reply@hcet.org.

Health Care Education and Training, Inc. is an EEO Employer.