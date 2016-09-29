Position Open: Records & Data Coordinator at United Cerebral Palsy of Dane County

UNITED CEREBRAL PALSY OF GREATER DANE COUNTY (UCP)

RECORDS & DATA COORDINATOR

30 to 40 hours per week

• Proficient in Microsoft Word, Access & Excel

• Knowledge of HIPAA

• Clerical and office management experience

• General operations of program

• Excellent customer service skills

• Responsible for office management, compliance reporting and database management

Come work with our team! Monday-Friday with Birth to 3 Connections year-round program for children who have disabilities & developmental delays.

Send cover letter & resume to:

UCP

Birth to 3 Connections

Attn: Stephanie Mikesell

2801 Coho Street, Suite 300

Madison, WI 53713

or stephaniem@ucpdane.org

Cultural diversity is important to us. Persons of color and/or diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer.

Visit our website at www.ucpdane.org. UCP is dedicated to understanding disabilities, creating opportunities and promoting a community where everyone belongs. We strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and adults with a range of disabilities, and in the lives of their families. Beyond cerebral palsy, we also support individuals with autism, epilepsy, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and delays in speech, mobility and overall development.