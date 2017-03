RECEPTIONIST

Goodman Community Center

Be GCC’s first point of contact & play a key role in ensuring a welcoming, safe & fun environment for everyone who comes through our doors. This available shift also helps make sure that the facility is running smoothly & is secure at the close of the day M-F 4p-9p. Call 608-241-1574 or visit www.goodmancenter.org for more information. Deadline March 17.

GCC is an AA/EO employer