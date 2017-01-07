Position Open: Public Interest Attorney at Disability Rights Wisconsin

Disability Rights Wisconsin seeks Public Interest Attorney in Rice Lake, Madison or Milwaukee office to assist benefit specialists in disability-related public benefits cases, conduct trainings, and provide direct legal representation. For detailed Position announcement, salary range, and application requirements, visit www.drwi.org for more information.

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce.

Submit resume and cover letter to hr@drwi.org or mail to:

HR, 131 W. Wilson St, Ste 700, Madison, WI 53703.

Deadline: 1/23/2017 to be considered for first round of interviews.

Will remain open until filled.