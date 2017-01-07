The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Public Interest Attorney at Disability Rights Wisconsin

Disability Rights Wisconsin seeks Public Interest Attorney in Rice Lake, Madison or Milwaukee office to assist benefit specialists in disability-related public benefits cases, conduct trainings, and provide direct legal representation. For detailed Position announcement, salary range, and application requirements, visit www.drwi.org for more information.

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce.

Submit resume and cover letter to hr@drwi.org or mail to:
HR, 131 W. Wilson St, Ste 700, Madison, WI 53703.

Deadline: 1/23/2017 to be considered for first round of interviews.

Will remain open until filled.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470