Position Open: Police Officer at McFarland Police Department

POLICE OFFICER

McFarland Police Department

McFarland, WI

Reason for Announcement: Fill Vacancy and Establish Eligibility List (Full-time)

Apply By: 5:00 PM, 08/31/2016 Note: Applications received after this time and date will not be accepted

Application: DJ-LE-330, found here: https://wilenet.org/html/djleforms/DJLE330.doc Rev. 02/11 Note: No other application formats will be accepted

Completion of supplementary questions required. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Additional information regarding salary, benefits, desired qualifications and other application information can be found at: www.mcfarland.wi.us, on the police department website.