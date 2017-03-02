Position Open: Police Officer at McFarland Police Department

POLICE OFFICER

McFarland Police Department

McFarland, WI

As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to be a part of an elite group of men and women dedicated to serving, protecting and defending the people of the Village of McFarland, while preserving the rights and dignity of all. We’re looking for the best, brightest and most highly motivated individuals, those who can thrive in an environment of ever changing situations. You will receive the very best technical, physical, and law enforcement training while gaining skills that will put you at the top of your game. We invest thousands of dollars in your training that consistently results in competence, capability, professionalism and confidence building. As a McFarland Police Officer, you will find a challenging and rewarding career providing assistance to citizens, insuring safety and security, and promoting peace and order throughout the Village. Come join us and experience the greatest camaraderie and teamwork in a unique environment that delivers law enforcement services at the highest possible standard!

REASON FOR ANNOUNCEMENT:

Fill Vacancy and Establish Eligibility List (Full-time)

APPLY BY:

4:00 PM, 03/24/2017

Note: Applications received after this time and date will not be accepted

APPLICATION:

DJ-LE-330, found here: https://wilenet.org/html/djleforms/DJLE330.doc Rev. 02/11

NOTE:

No other application formats will be accepted

Completion of supplementary questions required.

Additional information regarding salary, benefits, desired qualifications and other application information can be found at: www.mcfarland.wi.us, on the police department website in the “About Us” section, under the Employment Opportunities tab.