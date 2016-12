POLICE OFFICER

CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE

The City of Sun Prairie (pop. 32,613) is now accepting applications throughout the year. As vacancies occur the department will schedule a written exam and oral interviews to create an eligibility list. Must be at least 21; possess valid DL; 45 college credits upon application and 60 upon hire; and complete a background. Start: $28.05/hour.

Consider applying now for the CURRENT VACANCIES www.cityofsunprairie.com/jobs

608-825-1174

EOE