The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Part-Time Installation Merchandiser Alternate for Hallmark Products

Part-Time Installation Merchandiser Alternate
needed to merchandise Hallmark products at various retail stores in the Madison area.

To apply, please visit:

https://hallmark.candidatecare.com

EOE Women/Minorities/Disabled/Veterans

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470