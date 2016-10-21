The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Nutrition Program Education Specialist at UW Extension

uw-university-wisconsin-extension

NUTRITION EDUCATION PROGRAM SPECIALIST (100%)
FAMILY LIVING PROGRAMS

As an academic staff member of the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Cooperative Extension, employed with Family Living Programs, the Nutrition Education Program Specialist with FoodWIse provides leadership to Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) program development and implementation and curriculum review and development. A primary focus of this position will be leadership and support to EFNEP funded county projects.

Application Deadline:
November 15, 2016

For details on how to apply visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer

