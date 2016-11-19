The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Nutrition Educator at UW-Extension

uw-university-wisconsin-extension

food-wise-logo-healthy-choices-healthy-livesUniversity of Wisconsin Extension has a Nutrition Educator position open in Columbia/Dodge Counties.Provide lessons on healthy food choices, shopping for food and food safety to limited income individuals in community settings. Previous experience working with low income families highly desirable. Training provided. H.S. Grad or G.E.D. required. Must have transportation to fulfill position responsibilities. Salaried position with benefits. Go to UW Extension at http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu/ for application and complete job description. For questions call Lelah Frey at 608-890-0741. Position closes 12/13/16. UW Extension is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. We promote excellence through diversity and encourage all qualified individuals to apply. A criminal records review will be conducted prior to employment. In compliance with the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act, convictions and pending charges will be considered only as they relate to this position.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470