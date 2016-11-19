Position Open: Nutrition Educator at UW-Extension

University of Wisconsin Extension has a Nutrition Educator position open in Columbia/Dodge Counties.Provide lessons on healthy food choices, shopping for food and food safety to limited income individuals in community settings. Previous experience working with low income families highly desirable. Training provided. H.S. Grad or G.E.D. required. Must have transportation to fulfill position responsibilities. Salaried position with benefits. Go to UW Extension at http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu/ for application and complete job description. For questions call Lelah Frey at 608-890-0741. Position closes 12/13/16. UW Extension is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. We promote excellence through diversity and encourage all qualified individuals to apply. A criminal records review will be conducted prior to employment. In compliance with the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act, convictions and pending charges will be considered only as they relate to this position.