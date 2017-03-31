Position Open: National Training Coordinator at UW-Extension

NATIONAL TRAINING COORDINATOR (100%)

ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES CENTER

WORKING TITLE: National Training Coordinator

OFFICIAL TITLE: Instructional Program Manager

GEOGRAPHIC AREAS SERVED: Statewide, multi-state and nationwide responsibilities.

OFFICE LOCATION: Environmental Resources Center, 445 Henry Mall, Room 202, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

POSITION PURPOSE AND FOCUS:

The primary focus of the National Training Coordinator is to ensure consistent, high quality development of a suite of training materials and courses supporting conservation planning certification.

ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES CENTER (ERC) Mission: The ERC works in collaboration with UW System and UW-Extension, Cooperative Extension county–based colleagues to extend the University to local residents so that they may ensure vibrant, sustainable communities with opportunities for growth and development that are equivalent or greater than those of today. Our mission is to empower individuals and communities to make conscious, well-informed decisions about their environments and the social processes involved in caring for those environments.

PRIMARY DUTIES/ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

• Provide leadership to the National Conservation Professional Training (CPT) Teams and instructors in online curriculum development and adult education pedagogy

• Facilitate development of instructional materials for classroom, field, online, hybrid, or other delivery methods.

• Work collaboratively in the National CPT Project design process with project manager, curriculum teams and content experts

• Advise on and implement process improvements to increase quality

• Review content in development to ensure outcomes and deliverables are being met

• Work with instructional designers, professional evaluators, editors, graphic designers, and project staff to create consistent, high quality content and design

• Knowledge and possession of high professional standards and a personal code of ethics characterized by honesty, integrity, openness, and fairness

• Collaborate with multi-state and Wisconsin Conservation Professional Training program staff to ensure learning among program development, implementation, evaluation, and impact communication efforts

• Collaborate with other Environmental Resources Center programs and UWEX teams as appropriate

• Develop and implement continuous feedback and improvement strategies for responsibilities associated with this position

• Ensure that programmatic and administrative position responsibilities are conducted in a manner that enables all potential employees and clientele to have equal access to programs and facilities

• Develop and follow a personal plan for professional development consistent with personal, position and organizational goals

• Other responsibilities as delegated by National Conservation Professional Training coordinator

TO BE CONSIDERED ELIGIBLE FOR THIS POSITION, YOU MUST MEET ALL OF THE FOLLOWING MINIMUM QUALIFICATONS:

Bachelors degree or equivalent combination of education and experience in adult education, educational psychology, agriculture or natural science education, or a related academic discipline

Demonstrated excellent verbal, written, analytical, interpersonal communication and organizational skills.

Candidate must have the ability to prioritize and multi-task in a team environment.

Demonstrated success in managing and promoting programs with impact in mind, including the ability to communicate impacts to specific audiences

• Knowledge and skills to effectively interact with people from different cultural backgrounds, including those associated with race, ethnicity, national origin including indigenous cultures, religion, socioeconomic status, age, gender, disability, sexual orientation, and other aspects of human diversity

• Demonstrated fluency using computers including the internet, word processing, spreadsheets.

BEST QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY ALSO DEMONSTRATE THE FOLLOWING PREFERRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

• Masters degree desirable

• Demonstrated ability to translate complex and/or technical processes into plain language.

• Familiarity with concepts such as metacognition or systems thinking in education.

• Experience in establishing successful working relationships with teams of subject matter experts.

• Experience or knowledge of agricultural conservation practices, programs and policies.

• Familiarity with Section 508 compliance requirements and/or use of the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) framework highly desirable.

• Highly organized and able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

• Ability to lead and collaborate actively with others in a team environment.

• Be responsive to evolving position and organizational needs; perform additional duties as needed.

• Experience with a broad range of distance education methodologies

WORKING CONDITIONS:

• Make individual arrangements for transportation adequate to meet position responsibilities and essential job functions

• Occasional national and regional travel

• Work during the evening and weekends occasionally

ACCOUNTABILITY RELATIONSHIPS:

The primary accountability relationships for this position are with the National CPT Coordinator on all matters related to: (a) program performance and job responsibilities, (b) developing effective external working relationships with clientele groups, other agencies, departments and organizations, (c) continuing professional development, (d) reporting and evaluating programs to state and federal governments, as appropriate, (e) vacation, leave of absence, salary and promotion, and (f) administration, office management and performance development.

TYPE OF APPOINTMENT:

This position is a fixed-term terminal academic staff appointment in Cooperative Extension, a division of the University of Wisconsin-Extension that is grant funded for two years with the potential of renewal depending on funding.

POSITION CLARIFICATION:

This position is subject to UW System, UW-Extension and Cooperative Extension human resource policies. This position description is not intended to be comprehensive in nature given the changes in primary duties/essential job functions and position expectations that can occur over time in response to emerging and assessed community, program and organizational needs.

POSITION BENEFITS AND SALARY:

State of Wisconsin benefits (https://www.wisconsin.edu/ohrwd/benefits/), including retirement, vacation, sick leave, health insurance, and other insurances. Anticipated starting salary is $45,000.00 and is commensurate with minimum and preferred qualifications and experience.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY:

As an affirmative action employer, UW-Extension provides equal opportunity in programs and employment; and is strongly committed to maintaining a climate supportive of respect for differences and equality of opportunity. UW-Extension does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, creed, color, disability, sex/gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, religion, marital status, identity as a veteran, disabled veteran, Vietnam veteran or any other military service, arrest record or non-program related conviction record. We promote excellence through diversity and encourage all qualified individuals to apply.

It is the policy of UW-Extension to provide reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities who are employees or applicants for employment. If you require an accommodation to participate in any part of the hiring process, please contact Human Resources at hrstaff@uwex.uwc.edu. Please call 711 if you are hearing or speech impaired and need assistance.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK:

A background check will be conducted for the finalist candidate. Employment is contingent upon a completion of a successful background check and establishment of identity and verification of employment eligibility as required by the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. Additionally, UW-Extension reserves the right to verify any/all information you state or imply within your application materials to confirm your qualification(s) prior to appointment to the position.

HOW TO APPLY:

All applicants wishing consideration must apply online and attach all required application documents/materials at the time of application. Applications will be accepted until April 9, 2017. Please click on the link below to apply. http://www.uwex.edu/jobs/

Required application materials are: (1) a cover letter that summarizes how your qualifications meet the expectations of this position; (2) a current resume; (3) contact information for three professional work references, and (4) your college transcript. Unofficial copies of transcript(s) are acceptable when applying for this position. Official transcripts are required upon hire.

For questions regarding the position, please contact Kevin Erb at kevin.erb@ces.uwex.edu at (920) 391-4652. For technical questions or assistance, please contact UW Service Center at (888) 298-4159. For all other questions please contact hrstaff@uwex.uwc.edu .