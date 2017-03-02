Position Open: Middle School After School Teacher / Program Lead at Lussier Community Education Center

Lussier Community Education Center seeks qualified candidates for:

Middle School After School Teacher / Program Lead, 20 – 22 hrs/wk, $13.23/hr.

Our After school teacher / Program Lead help with creating, running and evaluating a comprehensive after-school program and summer camp for kids in 6th – 8th grade. We emphasize positive youth development, racial/social justice and trauma informed approaches with academic, health and fitness, arts and creativity, and community service work.

Applications received by March 10 will receive first consideration. Applications can be found at http://lcecmadison.org/about/job-opportunities/ or picked up in person at the Center at 55 S. Gammon Road.

AA/EOE