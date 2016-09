Discovery to Product (D2P) is seeking to add one Mentor-in-Residence position to assist in the commercialization of innovations from the UW-Madison campus. The ideal candidate will have an entrepreneurial track record and experience working with biological, biotechnological, or pharmaceutical industries.

Education level:

Master’s degree, MBA, J.D., or Ph.D preferred

Salary: $60,000 (half-time)

Apply online by

September 31, 2016 at

http://go.wisc.edu/ff855j