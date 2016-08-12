Position Open: Membership Coordinator at Community Shares of Wisconsin

MEMBERSHIP COORDINATOR

Community Shares of Wisconsin, a Madison-based coalition of 66 nonprofit organizations, seeks a Membership Coordinator to oversee member requirements and benefits, coordinate training and support, and provide assistance with community visibility.

The ideal candidate will have experience in project/event coordination and volunteer management; excellent demonstrated written, verbal, interpersonal, and organizational skills; experience working with volunteers and organizing volunteer projects; ability to manage relationships with a diverse group of stakeholders; social media skills; excellent data entry skills; and proficiency with MS Office including a thorough knowledge of Excel. The preferred candidate will have experience with fundraising campaigns and working with a nonprofit organization.

This full-time position has a salary range of $36k-$44k and full benefits including health and dental insurance, a retirement plan, paid vacation and medical leave, and more. The position is available September 2016. For an application and full position announcement please go to www.communityshares.com or contact kforney@communityshares.com.

To be considered for the position, applicants must submit a resume, cover letter, and completed questionnaire to kforney@communityshares.com. For best consideration apply by August 23, 2016, position will remain open until filled. Community Shares of Wisconsin values diverse life experience in its hiring process and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Those who are bilingual, bicultural, members of racial/ethnic minority groups, and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.