Position Open: Managing Attorney – Victim Advocacy Programs at Disability Rights Wisconsin

MANAGING ATTORNEY – VICTIM ADVOCACY PROGRAMS

Disability Rights Wisconsin is seeking an attorney to manage and provide legal oversight of our statewide Victim Advocacy programs. The successful candidate will have a working knowledge of the criminal justice and victim response systems, ability to lead and supervise a team of advocates, manage grant outcomes and write reports on deadline. Previous experience working with victims of crime and people with disabilities from a trauma informed perspective preferable. Member Wisconsin Bar. Full time/benefits. Detailed position description at www.drwi.org.

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce. Submit resume, cover letter, and short writing sample to hr@drwi.org. Deadline: November 6th, to be considered for 1st interviews.