Position Open: Interpreter, Translator and Trainer at UW-Madison Office of Human Resources

UW-Madison, Office of Human Resources, is currently recruiting for a full-time Interpreter, Translator and Trainer to serve as the Spanish-language point person in Cultural Linguistic Services. The person in this position provides translation and interpretation support to facilitate communication in the workplace and with the Office of Human Resources. Cultural Linguistic Services strives to enhance communication, cultural understanding, and learning in multilingual work environments. Work schedules will vary across all shifts.

Ideal candidates will have training, translation, and interpretation experience. Bachelor’s degree in Spanish or related field is preferred.

For more information about this opportunity and detailed instructions on how to apply, go to: http://go.wisc.edu/7ucpv2 Deadline for submission of all application materials is Friday, September 30, 2016.

The University of Wisconsin is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

