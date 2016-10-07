Position Open: Interim Family Living Educator, Walworth County – UW-Extension

INTERIM FAMILY LIVING EDUCATOR (100%)

WALWORTH COUNTY

The University of Wisconsin-Extension, Cooperative Extension has initiated a reorganization process, expected to continue into 2017, and possibly 2018. The position duties are intended to ensure necessary program coverage during this time of transition.

As a staff member of the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Cooperative Extension, employed with Walworth County, the Interim Family Living Educator is an educational leader in teaching, accessing and applying research findings in family and consumer sciences. The Interim Family Living Educator takes a scholarly approach in providing local leadership in support of efforts to strengthen the quality of family life, and to increase the ability of families and communities to effectively manage change. Areas of program priority will include Family Financial Security; Human Development and Family Relationships; and Nutrition, Health and Food Safety.

Application deadline:

November 1, 2016

For details on how to apply visit:

http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

