Position Open: Interim Community, Natural Resources and Economic Development Educator at UW-Extension

INTERIM COMMUNITY, NATURAL RESOURCES AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR (100%) GRANT COUNTY

This position is considered interim due to a reorganization process Cooperative Extension has initiated. Successful completion of duties and accountabilities of this position will prepare the individual hired for consideration in future position vacancies.The programming focus of this position will involve varying amounts of time dedicated to 1) Tourism and Economic Development, 2) Leadership and Organizational Development and 3) Community and Land Use Planning. A small percentage of time will be required for a coordination role of the groups who manage the ATV/UTV and snowmobile trails, as well as to serve as a coordinator for the county tourism grant program and other special projects as deter-mined by the Grant County Agriculture & Extension/Fair Committee.

Application deadline:

October 18, 2016

For details on how to apply visit:

http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

