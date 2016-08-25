Position Open: Interim 4-H Youth Development Educator in La Crosse County

As an employee of the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Cooperative Extension, working in La Crosse County, the 4-H Youth Development Educator is an educational leader in teaching, accessing and applying research findings in the social, human and behavioral sciences. The 4-H Youth Development Educator takes a scholarly approach in organizing community resources in support of the inclusive positive development of youth, especially in the areas of leadership and civic engagement.

Overall, the program focus includes youth leadership development, volunteer development among adults and youth, community service, youth/adult partnerships and building community capacity to address needs that affect youth countywide. In carrying out the 4-H Youth Development program in La Crosse County, the Interim 4-H Youth Development Educator works in collaboration with the La Crosse County 4-H Program Advisor and provides programmatic direction and guidance.

This position is considered interim due to a reorganization process Cooperative Extension has initiated. Successful completion of duties and accountabilities of this position will prepare the individual hired for consideration in future position vacancies.

