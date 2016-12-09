The Madison Times

Position Open: External Relations, Communications and Marketing Director at UW-Extension

uw-university-wisconsin-extension

EXTERNAL RELATIONS, COMMUNICATIONS, AND MARKETING DIRECTOR (100%)

This position provides visionary leadership to develop, implement and direct a modern external relation, marketing and communications function. The successful candidate will be an integral part of the Cooperative Extension Leadership Team providing direct and indirect marketing and communication strategies around organizational priorities, changes, and educational and research impacts and government relations support. This position supervises Cooperative Extension’s communication staff and collaborates with communications and government relations staff in UW Colleges and UW-Extension.

Application deadline: December 20, 2016

For details on how to apply visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer

