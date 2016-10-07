Position Open: Executive Director at REAP Food Group

REAP Food Group Seeks Executive Director

REAP Food Group’s Board of Directors seeks a dynamic leader with a mastery of organizational management and fundraising. The ideal candidate will have the ability to inspire a small dedicated staff, and the willingness to work closely with REAP’s board and staff to create and execute a vision for a local food system that will serve as a model for regions throughout the country.

Job description and application instructions at

www.reapfoodgroup.org/about/job-opportunities