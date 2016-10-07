The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Executive Director at REAP Food Group

REAP Food Group Seeks Executive Director

REAP Food Group’s Board of Directors seeks a dynamic leader with a mastery of organizational management and fundraising. The ideal candidate will have the ability to inspire a small dedicated staff, and the willingness to work closely with REAP’s board and staff to create and execute a vision for a local food system that will serve as a model for regions throughout the country.

Job description and application instructions at
www.reapfoodgroup.org/about/job-opportunities

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470