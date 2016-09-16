Position Open: Executive Director at Community Shares of Wisconsin

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW), a Madison-based coalition of 66 nonprofit groups, seeks an Executive Director to lead the organization and build on its mission to raise funds and visibility for local nonprofits focused on social and environmental change. The Executive Director is responsible for managing the daily operations of CSW and implementing the mission, vision, strategic goals, and objectives of the organization. The full-time position offers generous benefits, pay commensurate with experience. For a full position description and to apply please go to www.communityshares.com. Applicants must submit a resume, cover letter, and completed questionnaire to jobs@communityshares.com. Position will remain open until filled, but for best consideration apply by October 4, 2016. CSW values diverse life experience in its staff and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Those who are bilingual or bicultural, members of racial/ethnic minority groups, and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.