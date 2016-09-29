Position Open: Elementary After School Lead Teacher at Lussier Community Education Center

LUSSIER COMMUNITY EDUCATION CENTER

seeks qualified candidates for:

Elementary After School Lead Teacher, 22 – 30 hrs/wk with paid time off, benefits at 30 hrs, $12.83/hr. Our lead teachers help with creating, running and evaluating a comprehensive after-school program and summer camp for kids in K – 5th grade. We emphasis activities and clubs that support academics, social/emotional learning, arts, recreation and community building. School year days are Monday 1:30 – 5:00 pm, Tues – Friday 2:30 – 5:30 pm and summer camp runs 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Madison’s west side.

Applications received by October 19 will receive first consideration.

Applications can be found at

www.LCECmadison.org

or picked up in person at the

Center at 55 S. Gammon Road.