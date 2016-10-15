Position Open: Electrical Inspector at City of La Crosse

CITY OF LA CROSSE

ELECTRICAL INSPECTOR

Master Electrician with 6 years skilled electrician’s experience or any combination of equivalent knowledge, skills, abilities. Valid driver’s license. WI Commercial Electrical Inspector Certification upon hire. M-F regular schedule. City provided work vehicle. Wage $23.74 – $31.13/hr DOQ, plus great benefits. The City supports attaining a representative workforce and workplace equity. Applications Accepted Until Filled. For more information contact Human Resources at (608) 789-7595 or visit our website www.cityoflacrosse.org.

