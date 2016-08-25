Position Open: Educational Program Specialist at 4-H Youth Development

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM

SPECIALIST (100%)

(State, National and International Youth Experiences)

4-H YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

The Educational Program Specialist will serve as a member of the state 4-H Youth Development staff with a focus on engaging youth in high quality educational experiences at the state, national and international levels. Responding to evolving youth and 4-H Youth Development program needs, the Educational Program Specialist will provide leadership to and coordination of key Wisconsin statewide youth educational and leadership events, facilitate Wisconsin youth participation in national educational experiences, and coordinate Wisconsin 4-H international exchange programs.

Application Deadline:

September 16, 2016

For details on how to apply visit:

http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer