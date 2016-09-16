The Madison Times

Position Open: Early Childhood Special Education Teacher at United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County

United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County (UCP)

Early Childhood Special Education Teacher (ECSET)

United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County (UCP) is seeking a full time Early Education Special Education Teacher (ECSET). Join us to work year-round as a member of a team to provide developmental support for families and children with development delays.

Responsibilities:
• Work w/families in their own homes & community in Dane County;
• Perform evaluations and assessments;
• Work w/parent & child at visits to enhance learning opportunities during family routines;

Qualifications:
• Four-year ECSE degree
• Experience as an ECSET with parents & their children under age 3 w/ delays & disabilities.
• WI teaching license #808 or #809.

Send cover letter & resume to:
UCP
Birth to 3 Connections
Attn: Stephanie Mikesell
2801 Coho Street, Suite 300
Madison, WI 53713
or stephaniem@ucpdane.org

Cultural diversity is important to us. Persons of color and/or diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer.

Visit our website at www.ucpdane.org.

UCP is dedicated to understanding disabilities, creating opportunities and promoting a community where everyone belongs. We strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and adults with a range of disabilities, and in the lives of their families. Beyond cerebral palsy, we also support individuals with autism, epilepsy, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and delays in speech, mobility and overall development.

