Position Open: Director of the Office of Quality Improvement at UW-Madison

Director of the Office of Quality Improvement

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison invites applications and nominations for the position of Director of the Office of Quality Improvement.

Reporting to the Provost (Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs), this position advances the mission of the university by providing strategic leadership and support in the areas of: academic leadership, educational innovation, strategic planning, project management and process improvement. The Office of Quality Improvement (OQI) supports various strategic initiatives in the Provost’s Office as well as providing support to campus leaders in shaping and advancing priorities in their units.

Full Job Description:

The full position description is available for your review at www.ohr.wisc.edu/weblisting/External/PVLSummaryPrint.aspx?pvl_num=89860

Application Instructions:

Interested candidates should visit the job listing at http://jobs.hr.wisc.edu/cw/en-us/job/494552/director-office-of-quality-improvement and follow the application instructions after clicking the “Apply Now” button. Applicants will be asked to upload a resume and cover letter outlining relevant qualifications and experience. A PDF is preferred but not required. To ensure consideration, applications need to be received by April 15, 2017.

General inquiries can be directed to OQI-director-search@provost.wisc.edu, however please note that applications must be submitted through the online application system noted above.