Position Open: Director of The Office Of Financial Services at UW-Extension

DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES (100%)

This position provides visionary leadership to develop, implement and direct fiscal activity for the Cooperative Extension, a Division within UW Colleges and Extension through development and review of fiscal policies and controls. The successful candidate will provide direction and oversight of budgetary, financial, and related administrative responsibilities. This position supervises Cooperative Extension’s budgetary staff and collaborates with staff in UW Colleges and UW-Extension.

Application deadline:

May 17, 2017

For details on how to apply visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer