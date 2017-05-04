The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Director of The Office Of Financial Services at UW-Extension

DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES (100%)

This position provides visionary leadership to develop, implement and direct fiscal activity for the Cooperative Extension, a Division within UW Colleges and Extension through development and review of fiscal policies and controls. The successful candidate will provide direction and oversight of budgetary, financial, and related administrative responsibilities. This position supervises Cooperative Extension’s budgetary staff and collaborates with staff in UW Colleges and UW-Extension.

Application deadline:
May 17, 2017
For details on how to apply visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470