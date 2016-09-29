Position Open: Development/Communications Assistant at Lussier Community Education Center

LUSSIER COMMUNITY EDUCATION CENTER

seeks qualified candidates for:

Development/Communications Assistant, 20 hrs/wk, $15,000/yr. Build awareness, raise funds, and communicate our impact as the LCEC’s Development/ Communications Assistant. Ensure the best in donor communications, data management, direct mail appeals, print and online newsletters, web and social media updates, planning/ follow-through for events, and overall strengthening of the LCEC’s relationships with donors and partners. Flexible hours primarily during day (8:30am to 5pm Monday-Friday), with some evening and weekend hours required.

Applications received by October 19 will receive first consideration.

Applications can be found at

www.LCECmadison.org

or picked up in person at the

Center at 55 S. Gammon Road.