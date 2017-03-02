Position Open: Development/Communications Assistant at Lussier Community Education Center

Lussier Community Education Center seeks qualified candidates for:

Development/Communications Assistant, 20 hrs/wk, $15,450/yr.

Build awareness, raise funds, and communicate our impact as the LCEC’s Development/Communications Assistant. Ensure the best in donor communications, data management, direct mail appeals, print and online newsletters, web and social media updates, planning/follow-through for events, and overall strengthening of the LCEC’s relationships with donors and partners. Flexible hours primarily during day (8:30am to 5pm Monday-Friday), with some evening and weekend hours required.

Applications received by March 10 will receive first consideration. Applications can be found at http://lcecmadison.org/about/job-opportunities/ or picked up in person at the Center at 55 S. Gammon Road.

AA/EOE