Position Open: Development Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity Dane County

DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR-

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY DANE COUNTY

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty housing. Habitat for Humanity builds with people in need regardless of race or religion and we welcome all volunteers and supporters. The Development Coordinator provides administrative support to Habitat’s Development Team including donor cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship and provides donor-centric service to Habitat supporters. This position also assists in event planning for our Dream programs as well as providing support for the Dream volunteers. If you are interested in joining our team and for a complete list of job duties and application information go to: habitatdane.org/job-openings

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the Habitat ReStores are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers committed to a diverse workplace. Under our Affirmative Action plan we encourage people of color, women and individuals with a disability to apply.