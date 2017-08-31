Position Open: Coordinator – Data and Reporting at United Way of Dane County

Purpose of Position: To collect and manage data so that it can be used to analyze and support Resource Development department goals. As a member of the Resource Development department, activities to achieve campaign goals, advancing our community’s Agenda for Change.Key Responsibility Area: Data Management Support 75%
Specific Duties:
- Act as Customer Relationship Management administrator for Resource Development, including onboarding and development of Dashboards and other data analytics.
- Act as Database administrator for all Resource Development Data. This includes data collection, maintenance, database use, retrieving records or data and distributing information as appropriate to provide timely and accurate information to Resource Development Department staff and/or external customers.
- Generate hard copy company specific information for folders, trainings, and other events.
- Provide general data entry support for the Resource Development team, updating individual and corporate accounts as requested.
- Provide data analysis and manage special research projects as requested.
- Provide support for work related to the Campaign Cabinet – including orientation, bus tours, communications, tracking RSVPs, committee rosters and monthly meetings.
- Also support customer relationship management software and other data needs with Microsoft Office Suite.
- Manage documentation for training on all processes used in working with UWDC resources for RD staff.
- Maintain/run/develop Resource Development reports, including applicable Leadership Giving reports.
- Maintain computer file system.
- Serve as Traffic Manager with Information Services staff in execution and timing of Resource Development projects.
Key Responsibility Area: Administrative Support 25%
Specific Duties:
- Provide general administrative support for Resource Development.
- Provide support to meetings, trainings, Loaned Executive Program and meetings, including generating invite lists, collecting RSVPs, and creating lists for Newsletter emails.
- Participate in United Way organizational activities as assigned.
- Maintain Campaign and Organizational calendars
- Take turns with other support staff metering Resource Development mail.
- Serve as back-up support for Receptionist.
- Other duties as assigned.
Job Relationship:
External: Volunteers, Volunteer Committees, Donors
Internal Volunteer committees, Marketing, Information Services, Finance and Administration, and Community Impact departments
Education: Associates Degree or higher
Experience: 1-2 years administrative experience is required. Experience with Microsoft CRM, Power B One and R helpful.
Knowledge: Intermediate working knowledge of Microsoft Office computer systems, including access, and ability to learn new client data management platforms (Andar).
Skills Preferred: Basic typing skills of 45 wpm. Administrative background and experience with databases preferred. Ability to work with large and diverse groups with strong customer service sensibility. Must be organized, team-focused, be able to lead and direct projects. Good communications skills, professional phone skills. Be able to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining attention to detail.