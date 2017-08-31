Position Open: Coordinator – Born Learning Resource Specialist 50% at United Way of Dane County

Deadline to apply is September 1, 2017

Manage all aspects of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program (DPIL) as part of our early childhood strategies. To encourage the healthy and appropriate development of children (birth to 5) to get ready to enter school and educate the community on the value of early learning. The manager will seek opportunities to register children in the program, marketing and coordinating the program with the community and nonprofit partners in special outreach to communities in poverty to increase the age-appropriate development through literacy. The manager will handle internal aspects of the program as outlined by DPIL and coordinate internal resources primarily with our Marketing Department, IT, and Finance, to provide a superior customer service experience for the parents of young children.

This is a part-time, hourly position , totaling 20 hours a week. It is 2 year funded program through the generosity of a major gift.

Key Responsibility Areas :

Market the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to parents of young children in Dane County (a free service) as part of United Way’s Born Learning initiative – 40%

Register children to receive a free book from the DPIL monthly through parent sign-ups through events, partnership with other early childhood organizations, educational activities, faith-based organizations, and health organizations.

Outreach to special populations through relationships, events

Create, plan and host events (including a launch event) that educate the community on the importance of literacy and reading to children from the time they are born. Involve local media, community partners and leaders that inspire parents to register for the DPIL.

Ensure our website is inviting to parents to register their children to receive the DPIL.

Market the DPIL to donors/potential donors of United Way of Dane County to build sustainability—20%

Prepare donor reports on the success of the program.

Monitor donations to the program through the website.

Be available to prospects to share the program, or community groups to make presentations.

Coordinate internal resources—20%

Marketing—coordinate website presentation and social media, plan and host events involving local media community partners and leaders, brochures and paper registration materials.

IT—Ensure systems designed to register children are working efficiently.

2-1-1 Call Center —Teach 2-1-1 staff how to handle registrations or issues if parents have difficulty using our website for registrations, or customer service issues

Finance—ensure invoicing and billing procedures are done accurately between United Way of Dane County and DPIL

Community Impact Research and Evaluation—coordinate ways we will evaluate the impact of the program on reading proficiency and literacy skills

Administrative Support—10%

Maintain ongoing relationship with DPIL and their regional director.

Work with DPIL to order special book orders, marketing or event materials.

Ensure addresses and contact information for children are updated for the DPIL; provide local back-up in our own database.

Manage the DPIL Operations Checklist.

Generate reports for CI and Finance to evaluate success of the program.

Manage a positive relationship with the local US Postal Service and understand and manage local postal service requirements related to bulk mail.

Be a community resource to parents of very young children who are seeking resources and support—10%

Ensure resources are available on our website, social media, and 2-1-1

Be available by phone through 2-1-1 for parent requests for information

This position will also work 4 hours/week taking general calls in United Way 2-1-1.

Job Relationships:

External: Dane County parents, United Way volunteers, early childhood-serving organizations, partner agencies

Internal: Direct interaction with all departments, including support staff team and 2-1-1