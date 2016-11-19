Position Open: Community Development Specialist – Homeless Services, City of Madison

Community Development Specialist – Homeless Services

$58,094.66 – $68,938.74 Annually

THE OPPORTUNITY

The Community Development Division is seeking a qualified person to join our team of problem solvers and collaborators. Your primary focus will be collaborating with and supporting a network of organizations committed to ending and preventing homelessness in Madison. As a Community Development Specialist, you will work with an array of community partners and other members of the community both to better understand the challenges faced by persons who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and to devise appropriate responses.

TO BE SUCCESSFUL

As a Community Development Specialist, it will be important to understand the factors that lead to homelessness and how housing stability impacts economic and social mobility and the quality of life for Madison households. The work will bring you in contact with a broad array of organizations and people reflecting a host of cultural and socio-economic perspectives. It will demand that you cultivate strategic partnerships and recognize situations where the City can support projects, programs or initiatives that help to expand opportunities for residents.

If you want the chance to help make Madison a community in which all citizens can thrive, please consider becoming part of the City’s community development team. A complete position description can be found at the following link: http://www.cityofmadison.com/hr/documents/CommunityDevelopmentSpecialist2PosDesc.pdf

To view the full job posting including information on our great benefits and to apply online, please visit: www.cityofmadison.com/hr. Applications must be received by November 30, 2016 to be considered.