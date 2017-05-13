Position Open: Community Development Specialist at City of Madison

Community Development Specialist

Affordable Housing

$60,084.96 – $78,385.32 Annually

THE OPPORTUNITY

The City’s Community Development Division works closely with local partners and other stakeholders to strengthen neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for Madison residents. Our focus is wide-ranging, touching on activities that affect housing stability, economic development, positive youth and family development, successful aging for senior adults, crisis intervention, and more. We focus largely on improving living conditions, closing achievement gaps and expanding opportunities for lower-income persons, communities of color and other marginalized populations. In recent years, the City has made a strong commitment to addressing affordable housing needs – most notably creating a flexible, locally-financed affordable housing fund that provides $4.5 million each year for housing-focused initiatives.

