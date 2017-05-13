The Madison Times

Position Open: Community Development Specialist at City of Madison

Community Development Specialist
Affordable Housing
$60,084.96 – $78,385.32 Annually

THE OPPORTUNITY

The City’s Community Development Division works closely with local partners and other stakeholders to strengthen neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for Madison residents. Our focus is wide-ranging, touching on activities that affect housing stability, economic development, positive youth and family development, successful aging for senior adults, crisis intervention, and more. We focus largely on improving living conditions, closing achievement gaps and expanding opportunities for lower-income persons, communities of color and other marginalized populations. In recent years, the City has made a strong commitment to addressing affordable housing needs – most notably creating a flexible, locally-financed affordable housing fund that provides $4.5 million each year for housing-focused initiatives.

To view the full job posting including information on our excellent benefits and to apply online, please visit our website:
www.cityofmadison.com/jobs.

Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, May 23, 2017 to be considered.

