Position Open: Community Development Specialist – Affordable Housing, City of Madison

Community Development Specialist – Affordable Housing

$58,762.86 – $76,660.48 Annually

THE OPPORTUNITY

The Community Development Division is seeking a qualified person to join our team of problem solvers and collaborators. In this position your focus will be on expanding and improving Madison’s supply of affordable housing, ensuring more equitable access to housing choices for City residents and improving neighborhoods through support for quality housing. You will help develop housing strategies and policies that are consistent with broader City plans (e.g. the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Neighborhood Development Plans and its Biennial Housing Report) and that leverage other available public and private resources. You will also be called upon to develop and manage housing-related programs and projects while cultivating strong relationships with developers and community partners who are involved in improving and expanding affordable housing options in Madison.

Qualified candidates will have experience with the array of funding sources typically used to finance housing projects and activities. These include, primarily, Federal CDBG and HOME funds, Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, HUD Section 8 rent subsidies and Tax Increment Financing.

If you want the chance to help make Madison a community in which all citizens can thrive, please consider becoming part of the City’s community development team. A complete position description can be found at the following link: www.cityofmadison.com/hr/documents/CommDevSpecAHPosDesc.pdf

To view the full job posting including information on our great benefits and to apply online, please visit: www.cityofmadison.com/hr. Applications must be received by December 4, 2016 to be considered.