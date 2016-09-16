Position Open: Communications Specialist at Family Living Programs, UW-Extension

Communications Specialist (100%)

Family Living Programs

As an academic staff member of the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Cooperative Extension, employed with Family Living Programs, the Communications Specialist for the Wisconsin Nutrition Education Program (WNEP) is a new grant-funded position with the goal of expanding digital presence, reach and relevance of our educational programming through communication.

This position provides leadership for coordination, implementation and evaluation of social media and marketing efforts to promote healthy eating and physical activity behaviors among individuals with limited- incomes and in accordance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) operating guidance.

Application deadline:

October 7, 2016

For details on how to apply visit:

http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer