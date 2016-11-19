Position Open: Case Manager/Support Broker at United Cerebral Palsy

UNITED CEREBRAL PALSY OF GREATER DANE COUNTY (UCP)

Case Manager/Support Broker

Full Time Position

Join a team of Support Brokers committed to assisting adults with developmental disabilities in the creation and implementation of their own unique support plans. We are looking for a creative individual who is flexible and willing to explore innovative approaches to supporting individuals in the community. Must be able to work independently but also enjoy being a contributing team member and must have proven ability to advocate for people with developmental disabilities. The position involves assisting individuals with the following: acquiring necessary benefits, negotiating rates and budgets, choosing services, mediating conflicts, and developing a network of personal support. The qualified candidate will have a minimum of two years’ experience supporting adults with developmental disabilities in the community, will be familiar with Self-Directed Services and resources in Dane Co., will possess an in-depth knowledge of funding sources and have experience completing Community Integration Program applications. Ability to speak a second language, especially Spanish, is a big advantage in this position.

Excellent verbal and written skills are required. Necessary computer skills include familiarity with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, electronic file organization, PDF annotation software such as Adobe Acrobat, Foxit Reader, or iAnnotate PDF, Microsoft Outlook, and electronic calendars.

Competitive salary, excellent benefits, and a creative work environment. Cultural diversity is important to our agency; persons of color and/or diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Visit our website at www.ucpdane.org. UCP is dedicated to understanding disabilities, creating opportunities and promoting a community where everyone belongs. We strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and adults with a range of disabilities, and in the lives of their families. Beyond cerebral palsy, we also support individuals with autism, epilepsy, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and delays in speech, mobility and overall development.