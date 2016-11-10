Position Open: Affirmative Action Division Manager at City of Madison

MADISON, CITY OF (WI) invites applications for the position of:

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION DIVISION MANAGER

SALARY: $34.79 – $41.85 Hourly

$2,783.30 – $3,348.22 Biweekly

$6,030.48 – $7,254.48 Monthly

$72,365.80 – $87,053.72 Annually

COMP. GROUP/RANGE: 18/13

JOB TYPE: PERMANENT FULL TIME

DEPARTMENT: Civil Rights

OPENING DATE: 10/31/16

CLOSING DATE: 11/17/16 11:59 PM

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: WOMEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR ENCOURAGED TO APPLY!

This is highly responsible managerial and professional work directing the administration of City, State, and Federal contract compliance and special recruitment functions, and staff of the Department of Civil Rights, to include: Contract Compliance, administration of the City’s contract compliance policies, special emphasis recruitment, and associated services and reporting consistent with City-wide Affirmative Action goals and objectives. Under the general supervision of the Director of the Department of Civil Rights, the Affirmative Action Manager shall exercise judgment and discretion in meeting established goals and objectives. This position provides principal assistance to the Director of the Department of Civil Rights in the general administration of the department. Work is characterized by use of independent judgment, discretion, and decision-making in a wide variety of administrative and programmatic areas.

IMPORTANT: THERE ARE THREE (3) SUPPLEMENTAL ESSAY QUESTIONS ON THE JOB POSTING. YOU MUST ANSWER ALL PARTS OF THE QUESTIONS AND ATTACH YOUR RESPONSES IN THE ATTACHMENT SECTION OF YOUR APPLICATION.

**APPLICATIONS RECEIVED WITHOUT THE RESPONSES WILL IMMEDIATELY BE ELIMINATED FROM CONSIDERATION.**

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Provide leadership, policy direction and expert advice to professional and technical staff in the functional areas of contract compliance and special recruitments.

• Manage the City’s Affirmative Action programs and services consistent with City ordinances and associated policies, procedures and standards.

• Develop and implement the City’s Contract Compliance Programs, directing staff in the timely analysis of contractor applications, preparation of reports to state and federal agencies, development of inter-governmental agreements and production of annual program reports.

• Ensure that outside vendors, suppliers and contractors are in compliance with Executive Order 11246, CFR 41 and 49, Wis. Stats. 66.0901 and 66.0903, and MGO 4.20, 33.07, 33.54, 39.02 and 39.07 as relates to affirmative action and equal employment opportunity.

• Oversee and provide technical assistance to businesses in completing Affirmative Action plans; compliance reviews; and conciliatory measures.

• Conduct complaint investigations, dispute resolution, compliance audits, and review the procedurealized elements of these functions.

• Serve as advocate for the City to persuade and make recommendations to the Affirmative Action Commission and Small Business Enterprise Appeals Committees regarding contractor non-compliance.

• Advise the Office of the City Attorney and Finance Department of contract termination, debarment, and liquidated damage recovery orders.

• Ensure that CDA and CDBG M/WBE/Section 3 Programs, Madison Metro DBE Program and Public Works Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Program comply with federal, state and local regulations and ordinances pertaining to targeted business utilization.

• Oversee and provide prime bidders technical assistance in achieving goals; and the evaluation of prime bidders’ success.

• Make determinations regarding qualification to bid and bid rejection.

• Ensure that successful bidders comply with contractual obligation to targeted businesses. Administer certification process to certify eligible minority, women, disadvantaged and small business enterprises in compliance with applicable federal regulations and local ordinances.

• Develop systems to monitor ensure compliance, monitor and evaluate program progress and identify areas that need improvement.

• Review and evaluate procurement practices to identify barriers to targeted business participation.

• Work to design procurement processes to maximize targeted business utilization. Identify goods and services utilized.

• Provide technical assistance to targeted businesses, in order to maximize their participation in City procurements, identify areas of need and develop their business and management skills.

• Develop, recommend, and implement a wide variety of initiatives with support from the Director to forward the goals and objectives or assigned programmatic responsibilities.

• Provide support and assistance to the Affirmative Action Commission, both directly and through subordinates.

• Recommend budgetary, staffing, purchasing, and associated management/administration services to the Director.

• Serve on and/or lead interdepartmental staff teams addressing complex City-wide policy issues and projects.

• Provide liaison with various City Committees and Commissions, community based organizations, private and public sector small business resources and economic development agencies and federal agencies.

• Maintain an awareness of relevant legislation and other program considerations. Initiate programmatic changes to respond to changes as necessary.

• Ensure that contractors and subcontractors performing work on covered projects comply with local, state and federal regulations pertaining to living wage and prevailing wage.

• Develop systems to ensure compliance, monitor and evaluate program progress and identify areas that need improvement.

• Perform related work as required.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

• Three years of directly related leadership experience in the development, implementation, and administration of various programs (including construction contract compliance, vendor programs, and human relations programs) to promote equal opportunity and Affirmative Action objectives.

• Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, a social science or other related area.

If an applicant does not possess the experience listed above, HR will review the application materials to determine if the applicant possesses the following equivalent experience:

FOUR YEARS EXPERIENCE IN APPLYING THE FOLLOWING:

• Principles and practices of affirmative action and equal employment opportunity, including relevant contract compliance systems and standards.

• Relevant State and federal laws, rules and regulations affecting affirmative action and their application.

TWO YEARS EXPERIENCE IN APPLYING THE FOLLOWING:

• Purchasing and public works contractual processes.

• Computer software applicable to the duties of the position.

• Supervisory principles and practices, labor relations and personnel management.

The City of Madison strives to provide exceptional customer service to all its citizens and visitors. Therefore, successful candidates will have demonstrated ability to work effectively with multicultural communities.

For a complete list of the knowledge, skills and abilities, please view the class specification at this link: https://agency.governmentjobs.com/madisonwi/default.cfm?action=viewJob&jobID=1545723

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

• Possession of a valid driver’s license.

• The incumbent will be expected to attend meetings outside regular work hours, including evenings.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The incumbent will be expected to travel to various businesses throughout the City and out of town, with occasional overnight stays, to ensure compliance. Otherwise, work is performed in an office environment using traditional office equipment such as computer, telephone, copier, etc.

THE CITY OF MADISON IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER FUNCTIONING UNDER AN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION PLAN. WE ENCOURAGE PEOPLE OF COLOR, WOMEN AND INDIVIDUALS WITH A DISABILITY TO APPLY.

It is your responsibility to list all related jobs, correct dates of employment, average number of hours worked per week, etc. Be sure to place the complete job title on your application. If you wish to provide additional or supplemental information, please provide a resume in addition to the formal application. If you are still employed please indicate this. Failure to provide accurate and complete information may result in you not being considered for this position.

All applicants are notified by email of the status of their application in each selection process. Those applicants invited to exams will receive an email notice of the date, time, and location. Alternate exam dates/times are not available except in the case of an emergency. Emergency situations are reviewed on an individual basis. Conflicting work hours are not considered an emergency. Exams are job specific and are developed based on the duties to be performed and the criteria listed under the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities section of the job announcement . Exam results are generally available within 2 weeks of the exam, and will be emailed or may be accessed through your NEOGOV account. Due to the volume of exams given by our office, exam scores are not available via telephone.

As an employer, the City of Madison places a strong emphasis on customer service and strives to provide a working environment where: Engagement and equity are supported; Diversity and differing opinions are valued; Teamwork and open and honest communication are encouraged; Meeting customer needs through quality service is a common goal; Creativity is encouraged; Continuous learning and improvement is fostered. Come be a part of the team!

