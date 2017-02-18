Position Open: Admissions Recruiter at Upper Iowa University

ADMISSIONS RECRUITER

Upper Iowa University, a four year not-for profit university, is conducting a search for an Admissions Recruiter in Madison, WI.

The Admissions Recruiter is responsible for the active recruitment and admissions advising of prospective students and serves as a representative of Upper Iowa Universities academic programs at outside recruiting events and open houses.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Advise prospective applicants about Upper Iowa University’s academic and admission requirements.

• Represent the University at career and education fairs.

• Participate in outreach events such as open houses, information sessions, and “lunch and learn” type events at businesses.

• Organize and conduct orientations and campus visits.

• Cultivate and manage a geographic recruitment territory.

MINIMUM NUMBER OF YEARS

AND TYPE OF RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE:

• Minimum of 1 year prior experience in admissions and recruiting at a college or university is preferred.

• Proven ability to work with individuals of diverse racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds.

• Occasional evening and weekend work required.

• Strong oral and written communications skills, significant public speaking experience, and excellent customer service skills.

• Demonstrated attention to detail, time management, and organizational skills.

• Proficient computer skills.

• Work independently and within a team.

• Experience with adult students in a non-traditional learning environment is highly desirable.

• Knowledge of Madison area is essential

• Bachelor’s degree required.

Send cover letter, resume and contact information for (3) references to employment@uiu.edu. Please reference open position: Admissions Recruiter – Madison. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Upper Iowa University is an Equal Opportunity Employer