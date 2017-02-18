The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Admissions Recruiter at Upper Iowa University

ADMISSIONS RECRUITER

Upper Iowa University, a four year not-for profit university, is conducting a search for an Admissions Recruiter in Madison, WI.

The Admissions Recruiter is responsible for the active recruitment and admissions advising of prospective students and serves as a representative of Upper Iowa Universities academic programs at outside recruiting events and open houses.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Advise prospective applicants about Upper Iowa University’s academic and admission requirements.
• Represent the University at career and education fairs.
• Participate in outreach events such as open houses, information sessions, and “lunch and learn” type events at businesses.
• Organize and conduct orientations and campus visits.
• Cultivate and manage a geographic recruitment territory.

MINIMUM NUMBER OF YEARS
AND TYPE OF RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE:

• Minimum of 1 year prior experience in admissions and recruiting at a college or university is preferred.
• Proven ability to work with individuals of diverse racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds.
• Occasional evening and weekend work required.
• Strong oral and written communications skills, significant public speaking experience, and excellent customer service skills.
• Demonstrated attention to detail, time management, and organizational skills.
• Proficient computer skills.
• Work independently and within a team.
• Experience with adult students in a non-traditional learning environment is highly desirable.
• Knowledge of Madison area is essential
• Bachelor’s degree required.

Send cover letter, resume and contact information for (3) references to employment@uiu.edu. Please reference open position: Admissions Recruiter – Madison. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Upper Iowa University is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470